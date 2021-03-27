Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Short Interest Update

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of THBRF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.59 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Thunderbird Entertainment Group from $3.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc operates as a multi-platform media production, distribution, and rights management company in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, China, France, and internationally. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and drama, and non-scripted content.

