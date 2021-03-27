Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Up 8.8% on Earnings Beat

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.34. 271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 124,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $3.05. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. Thryv’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Thryv alerts:

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Joe Walsh bought 200,000 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,734,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 11,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $225,036.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 675,716 shares of company stock worth $15,475,299. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRY. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $3,110,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,350,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.