THORChain (RUNE) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $43.15 Million

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.06 or 0.00010991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THORChain has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $43.15 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THORChain has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00058353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.51 or 0.00235055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $482.39 or 0.00875519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00050100 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00074748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00031363 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 238,275,761 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

Buying and Selling THORChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

