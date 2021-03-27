THETA Trading Up 50.6% Over Last 7 Days (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One THETA token can currently be bought for $12.37 or 0.00022416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THETA has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion and approximately $875.79 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, THETA has traded up 50.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00048969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $351.03 or 0.00636325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00064890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00023340 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00029851 BTC.

About THETA

THETA is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

