TheStreet Downgrades Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) to C

TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.70.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sunoco has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $28.53.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Analysts expect that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.