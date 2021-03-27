The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $165.00

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its target price upped by Barclays from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $140.53.

NYSE:TRV opened at $153.64 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.93.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. FMR LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 895,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,643,000 after buying an additional 535,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

