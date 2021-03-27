The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The TJX Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.69.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.07, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

