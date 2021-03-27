The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $57.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI lowered The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on The Southern from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.12.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $454,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in The Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in The Southern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 541,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after acquiring an additional 132,960 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

