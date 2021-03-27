The New York Times Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,201 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 132 call options.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The New York Times by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $75,226,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 50,993 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of The New York Times by 385.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The New York Times in the 4th quarter worth about $1,489,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NYT opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times has a 52 week low of $28.20 and a 52 week high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that The New York Times will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

