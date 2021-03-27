The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of The Mosaic worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Mosaic by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

MOS stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $35.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

