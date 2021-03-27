The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 282,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Vontier as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VNT opened at $31.22 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.18.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $815.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vontier presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

