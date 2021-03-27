The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,139 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,029,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,567,000 after acquiring an additional 123,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,095,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after purchasing an additional 80,174 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 707,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,275,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.27.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $98,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold stock opened at $105.94 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

