The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.77-1.97 for the period. The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS.

Shares of The Macerich stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.32 and a beta of 2.07.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Macerich will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAC. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Macerich from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

