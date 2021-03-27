The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) and Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Head to Head Comparison

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) and The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Swisscom has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Swisscom and The Liberty Braves Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swisscom 3 2 0 0 1.40 The Liberty Braves Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swisscom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Swisscom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swisscom and The Liberty Braves Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swisscom 14.80% 19.06% 6.77% The Liberty Braves Group -33.90% -0.28% -0.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Swisscom and The Liberty Braves Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swisscom $11.53 billion 2.42 $1.68 billion $3.25 16.60 The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 0.06 $106.00 million N/A N/A

Swisscom has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group.

Summary

Swisscom beats The Liberty Braves Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also provides cloud, outsourcing, workplace, mobile phone, networking, business process optimization, SAP, and security and authentication solutions, as well as a range of services to the banking industry; Internet of Things solutions; digitization services to the healthcare sector; IT systems for health insurance companies; fixed-line and mobile networks by other telecommunication service providers; and roaming to foreign operators whose customers use its mobile networks, as well as broadband services and regulated products. In addition, it plans, operates, and maintains network infrastructure and IT systems; provides support functions to finance, human resource, and strategy, as well as management of real estate and vehicle fleet; and offers broadband and mobile services, such as telephony and broadband services, as well as ICT solutions for residential, business, and wholesale customers. Further, the company provides IT and network services; online and telephone directories; and cross-platform retail media and security communication services, as well as builds and maintains wired and wireless networks. Swisscom AG was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Bern, Switzerland.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

