The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.
LGL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
About The LGL Group
