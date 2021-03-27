The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 6.24%.

LGL opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.88. The LGL Group has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

