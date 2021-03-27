The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) Short Interest Update

The Gym Group plc (OTCMKTS:GYYMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.0 days.

GYYMF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.64. 8,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.45. The Gym Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

