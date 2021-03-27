The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,330,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of The Graystone stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The Graystone has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About The Graystone
