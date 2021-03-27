The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) to Neutral

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $44.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

