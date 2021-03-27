The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $365.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $365.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.27.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $281.34 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.94. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

