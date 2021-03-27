The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $910.61

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 910.61 ($11.90) and traded as high as GBX 1,352 ($17.66). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.66), with a volume of 345,268 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,205.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 910.61. The firm has a market cap of £583.75 million and a PE ratio of -12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for The Go-Ahead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Go-Ahead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.