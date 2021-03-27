The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 812,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,017 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.23% of The ExOne worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth $6,046,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the third quarter worth about $824,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The ExOne by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get The ExOne alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on XONE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The ExOne Company has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Further Reading: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE).

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.