The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) vs. Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Critical Analysis

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) and Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

The Blackstone Group has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saratoga Investment has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for The Blackstone Group and Saratoga Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Blackstone Group 0 5 7 0 2.58 Saratoga Investment 0 0 7 0 3.00

The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus price target of $67.95, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. Saratoga Investment has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given Saratoga Investment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saratoga Investment is more favorable than The Blackstone Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of The Blackstone Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Saratoga Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

The Blackstone Group pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Saratoga Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. The Blackstone Group pays out 166.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saratoga Investment pays out 67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Blackstone Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Saratoga Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Saratoga Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Blackstone Group N/A 15.06% 6.96% Saratoga Investment 54.72% 7.97% 4.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Blackstone Group and Saratoga Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Blackstone Group $7.34 billion 6.92 $2.05 billion $2.31 32.17 Saratoga Investment $58.45 million 4.69 $55.74 million $2.49 9.86

The Blackstone Group has higher revenue and earnings than Saratoga Investment. Saratoga Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Blackstone Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant minority investments in operating companies and greenfield development projects in energy and power, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. The Blackstone Group Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity. It seeks to invest in the United States. The firm primarily invests $5 million to $20 million in companies having EBITDA of $2 million or greater and revenues of $8 million to $150 million. It invests through direct lending as well as participation in loan syndicates. The firm was formerly known as GSC Investment Corp. Saratoga Investment Corp. is based in New York, New York with an additional office in Florham Park, New Jersey.

