The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

