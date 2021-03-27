The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKEAY opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.
The Bank of East Asia Company Profile
The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.
