The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The AES were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The AES by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 115,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of The AES by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in The AES by 22.7% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 80,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of -50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

