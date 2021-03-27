TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.
About TGI Solar Power Group
