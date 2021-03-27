TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 89.4% from the February 28th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,918,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSPG stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

