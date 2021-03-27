Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $97.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.03. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $637.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,340. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 36.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.