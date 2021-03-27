Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $618.71 on Friday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $593.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,242.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $721.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $606.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total transaction of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,326,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

