TerraKRW (KRT) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.31 million and approximately $397,880.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,355,305,416 coins and its circulating supply is 51,354,576,307 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

