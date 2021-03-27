TENT Reaches Market Cap of $3.70 Million (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $3.70 million and $379,539.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00058211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.20 or 0.00230148 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.00880626 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00050104 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00075128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00031090 BTC.

About TENT

TENT’s total supply is 33,870,100 coins and its circulating supply is 33,793,008 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

