TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $378,000 in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $11,669,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $10,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $8,160,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,480,000.

Shares of NEBCU stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

