TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $1.06 Million in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $534,000.

Shares of IIIIU opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $11.81.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

