Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

TENB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $340,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,067.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $2,414,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,100,924.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,228 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,002. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

