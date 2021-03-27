Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Down 7.8%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)’s share price dropped 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.50. Approximately 9,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Precept Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,771,000. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,277,000.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

