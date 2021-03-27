Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $50.00 at B. Riley

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Shares of TLS stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Telos in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.