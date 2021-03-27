Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $20.44. Approximately 425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Telenet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

