TELA Bio, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $14.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $209.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 13,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $376,912 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in TELA Bio by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

