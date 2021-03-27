Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $124,000 Position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

HOPE stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.71. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.48%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

