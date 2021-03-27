Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 28,745 Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,745 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NGL Energy Partners were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 26.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 27.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

NGL stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89. NGL Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $271.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.82.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners LP will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

