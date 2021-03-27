Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,790 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 206,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.82 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

