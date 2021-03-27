Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $128,000 Investment in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.

YQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 17 Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of 17 Education & Technology Group stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.11. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter.

17 Education & Technology Group Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

