Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $103,000 Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 29,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $187,131.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,704 over the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerus stock opened at $5.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.37. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

