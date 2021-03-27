Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $164,000 in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stephens lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

