Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $154,000 in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,324 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the third quarter worth $141,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,233.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CFFN opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

See Also: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.