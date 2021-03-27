Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $143,000 in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SITC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,163,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,237,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SITC stock opened at $13.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.66. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.90.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

