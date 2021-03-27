Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,296 Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Rambus by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMBS. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,023. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $19.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $98.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

