Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Sells $439,170.90 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.34.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Target by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

