Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVE. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.78.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE opened at C$2.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.40 and a twelve month high of C$2.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.