Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Tamarack Valley Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.20 to $1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Desjardins upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.59.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

