Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Shares Down 0.3%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)’s share price was down 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.18. Approximately 2,013,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.