Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SNV. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

